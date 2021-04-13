What you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Of the three vaccines approved to fight COVID-19 in the United States, only one requires just a single dose: Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceutical Company of Johnson & Johnson, the vaccine was 66.3% effective in clinical trials at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who had no evidence of prior infection 2 weeks after receiving the vaccine.

The vaccine has been praised by many who note the difficulties some recipients may have in getting to a second appointment required by both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, particularly elderly people, those in rural areas, and college students.

On Friday Michigan State University set up a student-only vaccination clinic using the J&J vaccine.

About 600 MSU students received the vaccine on the first day alone.

Now, a “pause” in the administration of the J&J vaccine is being recommended due to reports of dangerous blood clots. Here’s what you need to know moving forward:

Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement saying they were investigating blood clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

As of April 12, more than 6.8 million doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered in the US.

Out of nearly 7 million vaccinations, US health officials are investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts

The clots were detected in the sinuses of the brain along with decreased platelet counts, which renders the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner Heparin, potentially “dangerous.”

People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks following the vaccination should contact their health care provider. Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System



“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the FDA said in a statement. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

MSU is pausing its use of the J&J vaccine. In a tweet, the university said they are working with Ingham County Health Department on a solution that allows students to get a different COVID-19 vaccine during their appointment times through the rest of the week.

The CDC and FDA will provide more information and answer questions during a briefing at 10 a.m. That briefing will be streamed both on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

MSU is working with @InghamHealth on a solution that adheres to the pause request on Johnson & Johnson vaccines and allows our students to get a different COVID-19 vaccine during their appointment times today and through the rest of the week. — MSU News (@MSUnews) April 13, 2021

