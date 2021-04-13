Twins Announce Reschedule Plans

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have rescheduled their postponed game with the Boston Red Sox as part of a straight, seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday. The Twins called off the series opener on Monday. The postponement followed a fatal police shooting a day earlier of a Black man in a nearby suburb, out of sensitivity to the situation and precaution for safety.

