Twins Announce Reschedule Plans

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) is greeted by teammate Max Kepler after...
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) is greeted by teammate Max Kepler after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins have rescheduled their postponed game with the Boston Red Sox as part of a straight, seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday. The Twins called off the series opener on Monday. The postponement followed a fatal police shooting a day earlier of a Black man in a nearby suburb, out of sensitivity to the situation and precaution for safety.

