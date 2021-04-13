Advertisement

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting at Ohio hospital

A joint disclosure from St. Ann’s and the police department say that the man may have had a gun on him when he arrived at the hospital.
A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting at St. Ann's in Westerville, OH.
A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting at St. Ann's in Westerville, OH.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - One person was killed in an incident involving multiple police and security officers at a hospital in Westerville, Ohio.

Police say they responded to a call of a man passed out in a car.

Upon arrival, police called medics, and the man was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital emergency room. While escorting the man into the emergency department, where the shooting broke out.

Westerville police Chief Charles Chandler said the suspect had at some point obtained a gun - or pulled out a gun he already had - and a shootout ensued. At least two Columbus police officers and at least one St. Ann’s hospital officer fired their weapons.

Emergency department staff immediately attempted to resuscitate the suspect and transferred him to a trauma bay, where he later was pronounced dead. None of the officers were hurt.

It is not clear how the man became armed. The suspect had warrants out for domestic violence and having a weapon under a disability for a prior felony conviction.

Westerville is located about 15 miles northeast of Columbus.

