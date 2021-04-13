Advertisement

Surge pushing hospitals to their limits

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is nearing its capacity limit as COVID cases continue to rise in...
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is nearing its capacity limit as COVID cases continue to rise in the state.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is nearing its capacity limit as COVID cases continue to rise in the state.

Tuesday, Sparrow was at 97% capacity.

“We’re on the next stage of our surge plan to therefore add additional units that would be caring for COVID patients,” said Sparrow department manager Amelia Conklin.

Nurses are also seeing a different age group in hospitals.

“We’re seeing patients that are more in their 40′s and 50′s than we previously had,” said Conklin.

Health experts say that could be because many older adults are fully vaccinated.

Even though caring for COVID patients is nothing new for these nurses, many are experiencing fatigue after being on the frontlines for more than a year.

“With this being our main third surge that we’ve experienced and now we’re experiencing these patient populations in even higher numbers than what we had before, it’s definitely draining and exhausting,” she said.

Conklin says there is something everyone can do to help out.

“Please do what you can to help keep everyone safe and that would be getting vaccinated,” said Conklin.

According to the state’s website, McLaren Greater Lansing is also at 97% capacity. Meanwhile, Henry Ford Allegiance is at 92%

