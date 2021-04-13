Advertisement

Spring cleaning ideas for your kitchen

Blubird Kitchen and Design shares some ideas for a spring refresh
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -If you’re thinking about doing some spring cleaning in your kitchen, here are some ideas that you might want to consider. Jenn Sesniak, from Blubird Kitchen and Design, says it’s a great time declutter and organize those cabinets. Plus, you might want to consider updating your surface materials which includes cabinet handles, lighting, backsplash and more.

