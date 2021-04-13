Advertisement

Reports: MSU’s Kithier enters transfer portal

Kithier played 26 games for Michigan State this year
Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier (15) celebrates with forward Malik Hall (25) after a win...
Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier (15) celebrates with forward Malik Hall (25) after a win over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EEAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Forward Thomas Kithier has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Kithier is the third Spartan to transfer this year, joining Jack Hoiberg (University of Texas Arlington) and Rocket Watts (undecided).

The Clarkston graduate played in 26 games with the Spartans last year, scoring an average of 2.4 points a game on just under 11 minutes.

