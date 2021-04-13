Reports: MSU’s Kithier enters transfer portal

EEAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Forward Thomas Kithier has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Kithier is the third Spartan to transfer this year, joining Jack Hoiberg (University of Texas Arlington) and Rocket Watts (undecided).

The Clarkston graduate played in 26 games with the Spartans last year, scoring an average of 2.4 points a game on just under 11 minutes.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.