Nuggets Lose Star Murray

-DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. It’s a big blow to a team coming off a season in which it advanced to the Western Conference finals. Denver currently sits in fourth place in the West. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.

