Advertisement

Nuggets Lose Star Murray

Players watch as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray remains on the floor after being injured...
Players watch as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray remains on the floor after being injured during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-DENVER (AP) - The Denver Nuggets will be without Jamal Murray indefinitely after the dynamic point guard suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. It’s a big blow to a team coming off a season in which it advanced to the Western Conference finals. Denver currently sits in fourth place in the West. Murray was hurt late in a loss at Golden State on Monday night.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Stolen vehicle suspect shot by Michigan State Trooper after crash
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
The CDC director said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the most common variant...
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
Parole decision for convicted East Lansing serial killer expected within the next 30 days

Latest News

Eddie George reacts to Titans playoff match
Eddie George Heads To Tennessee State
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) is greeted by teammate Max Kepler after...
Twins Announce Reschedule Plans
File image
WNBA Season Plans Announced
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Kithier Enters Portal