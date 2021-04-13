MSU quickly switches to Pfizer vaccine for students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University quickly made changes to its student only COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday.

The clinic, which originally was offering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, switched to two the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration recommended a “pause” in administration of the single-dose shot to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. It said cases of the blood clots were extremely rare.

MSU’s clinic started Friday with students getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Students arriving for their appointments Tuesday were surprised they weren’t getting the single dose vaccine, but most students kept their appointments for the Pfizer vaccine.

Students scheduled their second dose, which will be shortly after the semester ends, before they left the MSU pavilion.

The university said it is encouraging students to stick around for the second dose. It is currently working on developing plans for students who get the Pfizer vaccine and live in residence halls that close at the end of the semester.

At least one student said he couldn’t stay in East Lansing and cancelled his appointment Tuesday. He told News 10 he will get vaccine when he returns home in Illinois in May.

MSU said more than 80% off students plan to get the COVID vaccine.

Data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said 7,800 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were administered in Ingham County.

The pause doesn’t change who is eligible for the COVID vaccine. Pfizer is authorized in people 16 and older while the Moderna vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older.

The CDC encourages people to sign up for V-Safe to help them quickly track reactions and side effects to any COVID vaccine.

