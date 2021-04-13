Michigan State Police Trooper involved in a ‘critical incident’ in Howell

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Troopers are investigating what they call a “critical incident” in Howell.

MSP said on their twitter page at approximately 9:45 a.m., a Detective was involved in the critical incident and Detectives from Third District Investigative Response Team are investigating.

More information will be provided soon, stay with News 10 for updates.

More information will be provided at a later time. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 13, 2021

