Michigan State Police Trooper involved in a ‘critical incident’ in Howell
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Troopers are investigating what they call a “critical incident” in Howell.
MSP said on their twitter page at approximately 9:45 a.m., a Detective was involved in the critical incident and Detectives from Third District Investigative Response Team are investigating.
More information will be provided soon, stay with News 10 for updates.
