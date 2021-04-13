Advertisement

Michigan reports 8,867 COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths Tuesday

The state of Michigan continues to be a hotspot for the coronavirus.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan now passes 750,000 COVID-19 cases as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 8,867 cases and 74 deaths Tuesday, April 13.

State totals are now at 756,564 cases and 16,586 deaths.

37 of the deaths reported were from a Vital Records review according to the MDHHS.

Over 41% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the MDHHS. That’s over 3.3 million Michigan residents.

27% of Michiganders 16 and older have been fully vaccinated as well.

Ingham County crosses the 20,000 mark with 20,022 cases and 309 deaths.

Jackson County reports 12,560 cases and 237 deaths.

Eaton County reports 7,740 cases and 159 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,369 cases and 73 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 4,753 cases and 86 deaths.

