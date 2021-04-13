Michigan pauses J&J vaccine use temporarily

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police have released today asking that all Michigan providers temporarily pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This temporary recommendation is based on the identification of six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia).

“More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are following recommendations from FDA and CDC and pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, “This doesn’t really affect too much. They were already having delays with J&J and shipments weren’t reliable. So much so they were making plans of not getting any this month when they set up their clinics. They are able to shift vaccine around and the others are reliable enough nothing people getting shots shouldn’t notice a difference in appointments.”

Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.

More information about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine is available at the CDC Vaccine Benefits website and the CDC Vaccine Safety website.

