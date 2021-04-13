Advertisement

Michigan pauses J&J vaccine use temporarily

FDA and CDC are reviewing six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot
(Source: Morgan Newell/WBTV)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police have released today asking that all Michigan providers temporarily pause the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This temporary recommendation is based on the identification of six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia).

“More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the U.S., and these adverse events appear to be extremely rare. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are following recommendations from FDA and CDC and pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, “This doesn’t really affect too much. They were already having delays with J&J and shipments weren’t reliable. So much so they were making plans of not getting any this month when they set up their clinics. They are able to shift vaccine around and the others are reliable enough nothing people getting shots shouldn’t notice a difference in appointments.”

Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html.

More information about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine is available at the CDC Vaccine Benefits website and the CDC Vaccine Safety website.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
The CDC director said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the most common variant...
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
Parole decision for convicted East Lansing serial killer expected within the next 30 days
MSU police investigate a reported incident inside the chemistry building.
Police: 2 injured in possible uncontrolled chemical reaction at MSU

Latest News

The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
A doctor draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
MSU quickly switches to Pfizer vaccine for students
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police Trooper involved in a ‘critical incident’ in Howell
A vial with the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the...
What you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine