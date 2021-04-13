Mackinac Island prepares to reopen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite concerns over Michigan’s COVID-19 case count, Mackinac Island is preparing for tourists to return at the end of the month.

Mackinac Island Director of tourism Tim Hygh told News 10 that despite setbacks, the 2020 season was successful for businesses. Plans to bring some of last year’s canceled events to this season are now being finalized.

Hygh also says while travelers will find a beautiful island to relax on, they shouldn’t be expecting a break from covid protocols.

“We anticipate the safety measures to be exactly what they were last year. The only thing that’s been added this year is that the federal government is requiring that masks be worn on the ferry boats,” said Hygh. “Then, once they’re on the island, it’ll be just like when you’re in Downtown Lansing or East Lansing. When you’re inside, you need to wear your mask, and when you’re outside and you can’t socially distance, you should wear your mask.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.