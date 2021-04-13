Advertisement

Local family finds dog tags in their back yard, searches for owner

The man says he and his children were metal detecting when they found the tags
(WILX 2021)
By Diamond Daniels
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local father McKinley Dambro and his children came across a unique find, military dog tags in their backyard. Dambro told News 10 he’d love to know how they got in his backyard, and more importantly how he can get them to where they belong.

Dambro says he and his children were engaging in their usual hobby, metal detecting, when they found dog tags that appear to have belonged to a member of the Navy reserve.

You can see the name on the tag, Henry T. Johnson. Now, the man says he’s interested to know how they got in his backyard, but more importantly how he can get them to where they belong.

“Apparently that used to be kind of like a stream of some sort,” Dambro said. “So I’m thinking, I don’t know maybe if it was big enough for boats or whatever the case may be, somebody lost it in the river when it used to flow back there or something, maybe it just washed up here.”

Even with all the searching he’s done, Dambro hasn’t been able to find the owner.

Dambro said, “I did find an obituary of somebody that did match, and I actually reached out and talked to the son today and he’s doing his research but his father was army and this one looks like its naval core.”

Dambro says this will forever be a memorable experience for he and his children.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
Stolen vehicle suspect shot by Michigan State Trooper after crash
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
The CDC director said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the most common variant...
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
Parole decision for convicted East Lansing serial killer expected within the next 30 days

Latest News

Yarn Garden
Yarn Garden celebrates ‘tying’ the community together for 14 years
Yarn Garden
Yarn Garden
Birth control pills
J&J Vaccine and birth control - does it increase your chances for blood clots?
Michigan pausing use of J&J shots
Michigan pausing use of J&J shots
n
Take Me Home Tuesday