Local family finds dog tags in their back yard, searches for owner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local father McKinley Dambro and his children came across a unique find, military dog tags in their backyard. Dambro told News 10 he’d love to know how they got in his backyard, and more importantly how he can get them to where they belong.

Dambro says he and his children were engaging in their usual hobby, metal detecting, when they found dog tags that appear to have belonged to a member of the Navy reserve.

You can see the name on the tag, Henry T. Johnson. Now, the man says he’s interested to know how they got in his backyard, but more importantly how he can get them to where they belong.

“Apparently that used to be kind of like a stream of some sort,” Dambro said. “So I’m thinking, I don’t know maybe if it was big enough for boats or whatever the case may be, somebody lost it in the river when it used to flow back there or something, maybe it just washed up here.”

Even with all the searching he’s done, Dambro hasn’t been able to find the owner.

Dambro said, “I did find an obituary of somebody that did match, and I actually reached out and talked to the son today and he’s doing his research but his father was army and this one looks like its naval core.”

Dambro says this will forever be a memorable experience for he and his children.

