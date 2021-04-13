Advertisement

Kithier Enters Portal

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Thomas Kithier became the third Spartan basketball player to enter the transfer portal since the end of last season when he added his name Tuesday. Kithier started 14 games this past season, but never played more than five minutes a game past February 23rd and did not play at all in two of the three final games. He averaged 2.4 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game. Kithier graduates next month so he will have one year of eligibility elsewhere as a graduate student. Jack Hoiberg and Rocket Watts are the other Spartans who entered the portal.

