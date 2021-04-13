Advertisement

J.K. Rowling children’s story ‘The Christmas Pig’ out in October

Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named...
Scholastic announced Tuesday that J.K. Rowling's “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.(Source: AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — J.K. Rowling has a new book coming this fall, a holiday children’s story with all new characters.

Scholastic announced Tuesday that “The Christmas Pig,” the story of a boy named Jack and a beloved toy (Dur Pig) which goes missing, will be released worldwide Oct. 12.

“But Christmas Eve is a night for miracles and lost causes, a night when all things can come to life ... even toys,” according to Scholastic. “And Jack’s newest toy — the Christmas Pig (DP’s replacement) — has a daring plan: Together they’ll embark on a magical journey to seek something lost, and to save the best friend Jack has ever known.”

Rowling is best known for her “Harry Potter” fantasy series, but also has published detective novels under the penname J.K. Galbraith and such children’s works as “The Ickabog.” Her new book will be illustrated by Jim Field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
The CDC director said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the most common variant...
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
Parole decision for convicted East Lansing serial killer expected within the next 30 days
MSU police investigate a reported incident inside the chemistry building.
Police: 2 injured in possible uncontrolled chemical reaction at MSU

Latest News

President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, directly raising...
Biden raises concerns with Putin about Ukraine confrontation
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Defense begins case against ex-cop in George Floyd’s death
Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days...
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal
Protesters, including Tristan Love who shed a tear, confronted police over the shooting death...
GRAPHIC: Pressure builds to fire Minnesota officer who killed Wright
A doctor draws a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
MSU quickly switches to Pfizer vaccine for students