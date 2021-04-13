J&J vaccine and birth control - could it increase your chances for blood clots?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been put on pause due to the risk of rare blood clots, but could certain types of birth control effect how your body reacts?

Thousands of women use some type of birth control, sometimes for years -- and there’s always been a risk of getting blood clots from them. The news about the J&J vaccine could raise concern, but health experts say you shouldn’t worry.

“I don’t want people to worry or be scared and feel that if they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that they need to discontinue their contraceptive methods,” Sparrow Medical Director of Obstetrics Ali Alhousseini said.

With millions of vaccines already administered, people may wonder what factors could influence these side effects in women.

“Is this related to women’s health? Definitely,” Alhousseini said. “All six individuals who got unfortunately ill and had this event were women and they were around the childbearing age.”

Women taking birth control have a higher risk for blood clots. Laura Bush, a woman in that age bracket, says she just got the vaccine three days ago.

“It was scary, but hearing the numbers of six out of, what was it, 6.8 million people that have received it? Those numbers are really low to me so my chances and odds I feel would be good,” Bush said.

Science shows that estrogen-based contraception is more likely to cause blood clots than progesterone-based, but it’s still a low chance. With only six people affected right now, Alhousseini says switching your birth control is okay if you feel at risk.

“At this moment, I advise women to continue with their contraceptive approach and if they want a safer approach, to look for a progesterone based approach in consultation with their primary care provider,” Alhousseini said.

Health experts say the most important thing you can do is to monitor yourself for symptoms of a blood clot if you’ve received the J&J vaccine within the last two weeks. Those symptoms include shortness of breath, leg pains, and severe headaches.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

