Eddie George Heads To Tennessee State
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
-NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee State has hired former NFL running back Eddie George as football coach. It is banking on his name and football connections to revive the program. A four-time Pro Bowl running back with the Tennessee Titans and the 1995 Heisman Trophy winner, George hasn’t coached before.
