Cloudy and Cooler Wednesday

A big departure from the past two weeks for our temperatures
News 10 Weather Authority Logo
News 10 Weather Authority Logo(Justin Bradford)
By Justin Bradford
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After this first half of the month saw our temperatures frequently climb well above normal, we’re getting a small dose of reality for the middle of this week.

Try as they might, high temperatures will only be able to creep up to around 50 tomorrow with many more clouds dominating the skies.

Showers will pass through further north in our state, with maybe a stray afternoon shower towards Gratiot County. Otherwise, the gray skies and cooler temps are on the forecast menu for the middle day of our week.

A weak disturbance sneaks down from the north just before sunrise on Thursday. This will bring us some low level moisture that may start off as wet snow showers because our temperatures will be close enough to the freezing mark.

Into the late morning and afternoon on Thursday, temperatures will warm up enough for these drizzle and snow showers to turn into rain, which will be on and off for the rest of that day.

Once we make it to Friday, we’ll begin what appears to be another extended dry stretch. Temperatures will hold in the 57-62 degree range through early next week, with varying cloud cover and without chances for any rain.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

