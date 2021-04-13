Advertisement

Capital Area Humane Society needs your help with an animal cruelty investigation

(KTVF)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society, along with the Clinton County Animal Control, need your help in collecting information related to an animal cruelty investigation.

A dog was found at the corner of West Mead and McNeil, in Clinton County, lying on the side of the road by a milk crate wearing a red collar according to the Capital Area Humane Society. The male dog is approximately four to five months old.

He was rushed to a veterinary clinic and is currently receiving emergency medical care.

Those with information are encouraged to call Clinton County Animal Control at (989) 224-5116, or CAHS at (517) 626-6060.

