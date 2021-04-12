Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Adding back to your budget

Watching Your Wallet
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One day, life will start to get back to normal right? That’s the hope.

When that happens, all the things we haven’t been spending money on will creep back up again.

Think about it, a lot of Americans have been working from home, so you probably haven’t spent much on things like gas. Soon enough that’s going to go back in your budget.

Childcare is another. With so many Americans at home, you may have pulled your kids from daycare, and that’s something you are going to need to budget again in the summer or fall.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, says same goes for groceries. You may be eating out less and buying more at the grocery store, and eventually that could change.

“If that is something that is really important to you need to cut back on your groceries budget for your family at home so you will continue to have money to go out,” said Dale.

One more example, you may have signed up for all sorts of streaming services during the pandemic, sites you might not need next year.

So look for things you can eventually cut out of your budget. Once we start to get on the other side of this pandemic, your budget may start to get more fluid again.

