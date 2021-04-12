Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Whitmer, Congresswoman Dingell tour EMU vaccination clinic

EMU currently administers up to 1,000 vaccines per day.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning Governor Gretchen Whitmer will tour the vaccination clinic at Eastern Michigan University (EMU) alongside Congresswoman Debbie Dingell to thank frontline workers and amplify bipartisan calls for President Biden to implement a strategy that distributes more vaccines to hot spot states, like Michigan.

EMU currently administers up to 1,000 vaccines per day and has the capability to administer more vaccines if supply increases from the federal government.

