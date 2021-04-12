Washington Teams Prepare To Host Fans

WASHINGTON (AP) - The NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals have announced the dates this month when they will start to allow fans at home games at 10% of their capacity. About 2,100 spectators can attend the Wizards’ game against the Golden State Warriors on April 21. The Capitals will first welcome back fans for their game against the New York Islanders on April 27.

