Vaccination site at Sears is seeking volunteers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is helping to get more people vaccinated by opening up a clinic inside the old Sears building at the Frandor Mall. This new vaccination clinic is located at 3131 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912.

Sparrow started offering vaccines through its drive thru site a few months ago and now they can vaccinate three times as many people inside and that means they need more people to help give the shots. Today that are administering out about 900 shots and plan to ramp it up to 3000 a day within the next coming weeks.

Candace Metcalf retired from Sparrow last fall, but now she’s back as a volunteer to help give vaccinations.

“We discovered that we needed people to vaccinate so I’m thrilled to be back here using my skills to help the community,” said Metcalf.

Sparrow started giving vaccines inside this vacant Sears building last week and is now opening up appointments to more people.

“An increase in vaccines means that we need more people to help give the vaccines specifically we’re looking for people who have healthcare experience and who have been trained to give vaccines,” said Elizabeth Reust, vaccination clinic manager.

Anyone can get a vaccine here and people with mobility issues can have someone else go inside and they’ll bring the vaccine to you.

