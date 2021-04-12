Advertisement

Vaccination site at Sears is seeking volunteers

Sparrow Health System is helping to get more people vaccinated by opening up a clinic inside the old Sears building at the Frandor Mall.
By Kylie Khan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System is helping to get more people vaccinated by opening up a clinic inside the old Sears building at the Frandor Mall. This new vaccination clinic is located at 3131 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912.

Sparrow started offering vaccines through its drive thru site a few months ago and now they can vaccinate three times as many people inside and that means they need more people to help give the shots. Today that are administering out about 900 shots and plan to ramp it up to 3000 a day within the next coming weeks.

Candace Metcalf retired from Sparrow last fall, but now she’s back as a volunteer to help give vaccinations.

“We discovered that we needed people to vaccinate so I’m thrilled to be back here using my skills to help the community,” said Metcalf.

Sparrow started giving vaccines inside this vacant Sears building last week and is now opening up appointments to more people.

“An increase in vaccines means that we need more people to help give the vaccines specifically we’re looking for people who have healthcare experience and who have been trained to give vaccines,” said Elizabeth Reust, vaccination clinic manager.

Anyone can get a vaccine here and people with mobility issues can have someone else go inside and they’ll bring the vaccine to you.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Restaurant owners respond to Gov. Whitmer’s Suggestions
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after jumping in the Grand River to get away from police.
Suspect leads Lansing Police on a chase
Victim of hit and run crash
Family and police asking for help finding suspect in suspected hit and run crash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
UPDATE: Lansing Police have identified homicide victim

Latest News

Police: 2 injured in possible uncontrolled chemical reaction at MSU
Police: 2 injured in possible uncontrolled chemical reaction at MSU
Doctors urging parents not to forget about vaccinations besides COVID-19
Mental health resources display at Out of the Darkness walk
State responds to suicidal rates in Michigan
New indoor vaccination site allows Sparrow to increase COVID vaccine distribution to community
SEARS VACCINE CLINIC
In-Kind Bakery Update
In-Kind Bakery Update