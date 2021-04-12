Tigers Open Series in Houston

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers open a series in Houston against the Astros Monday night after being swept three games in Cleveland over the week end. The Tigers have lost six of their last seven games and are now last in the American League’s Central Division with a 3-6 record. It’s a homecoming of sorts for Tigers’ manager A. J. Hinch. He managed the Astros to the World Series title in 2017, then was suspended by baseball for a year over sign stealing violations. Hinch says it will be an emotional experience returning to the Texas city given his love for the team where he originally managed.

