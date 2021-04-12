State responds to suicidal rates in Michigan

Holt, Mich. (WILX) - Someone dies every six hours in the state of Michigan from suicide. The Michigan suicide prevention commission was formed by the state to help reduce these rates and provide resources for Michiganders who struggle with suicidal thoughts.

“The national suicide rate and the nation suicide rate have been rising substantially over the last twenty years” Suicide remains a major public health concern,” Co-Chairman of Michigan Suicide Prevention Commission, Brian Ahmedani said.

Ahmedani told News 10 there are a lot of reasons why the suicide rates are increasing but they don’t know exactly what is causing it.

“We don’t know yet if it has to do with the changes in society the way we interact with each other the way that we communicate with each other has shifted rapidly, the suicide problem is mapping directly onto the opioid epidemic which is also a small part of this problem,” Ahmedani said.

The commission’s plan is to work on improving their data and collections systems and more importantly find ways to mitigate risk in the community.

“Connect people with treatment, improve training and resources in our communities. Health care systems are starting to implement evidence-based interventions and approaches to try and detect suicide risks earlier in the process,” Ahmedani said.

“A lot of times individuals don’t know where they should reach out to or they dot know where to turn, so I think continuing to put an effort towards suicide and suicide awareness is going to be our best bet,” Licensed Therapist and owner of Uplift and Inspire LLC, Domonika Thomas said.

Awareness is another priority the commission is trying to enforce. Licensed mental health therapist, Thomas says clients come in for other issues and they don’t even realize they have undiagnosed mental health concerns.

“I see 2-3 people (a week) that have suicidal ideation,” Thomas said.

But the state of Michigan is taking more action than ever before.

“There are now resources that were never available there are interventions that were never available before in a time in which the community has more interest in preventing a suicide that it has ever before,” Ahmedani said.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human services suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the state. Overall in Michigan, working adults ages 30-59 have the highest suicide rates.

