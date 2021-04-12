Schools helping students get COVID-19 vaccine

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Schools continue to be a hotspot for COVID spreading.

There are seven new outbreaks at mid-Michigan schools this week.

Six of those outbreaks are in Clinton, with four separate outbreaks at DeWitt Public Schools. Three of those outbreaks are centered around sport teams. The largest one is just at DeWitt High School where there are at least 11 confirmed cases.

That’s why governor Gretchen Whitmer is recommending schools switch to virtual learning for two weeks.

But some schools are hoping to get more people in the classroom vaccinated, with the goal of getting back to normal by the fall.

Many districts, including Northwest Community Schools, are trying to meet that goal by getting eligible students in line for the vaccine.

“It kind of takes that pressure away,” said Danielle Louagi, a Northwest High School senior.

Louagi is one of more than 250 students at Northwest High School eager to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

She gets her first dose this week.

“I’m around a bunch of different groups of people and getting the vaccine would really protect me and those around me from getting the virus,” said Louagi.

As of last week, anyone 16 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but only the Pfizer shot is authorized for people 16 and 17-years-old.

Northwest Schools is one of many mid-Michigan districts working with health providers to get its students appointments.

“Our ultimate goal for Northwest Schools is to get our students back into the classroom as safely as possible and as quickly as possible,” said Geoff Bontrager, Northwest Schools Superintendent.

Bontrager said he’s noticed a big drop in COVID cases among staff members since most of them got the vaccine.

He hopes helping students sign up for their shots will help control potential outbreaks.

“For effective teaching and learning to take place, we need kids and staff members healthy,” said Bontrager.

Bontrager said some students may not get the vaccine if they had to find their own appointment.

“The number of vaccinations will definitely be greater than if our folks had to go out on their own and locate a spot to get vaccinated,” said Bontrager.

Louagi is thankful the school is doing this so she can get back to normal.

“It would’ve just been a lot harder because then you have to figure out where you want to go and then you have to contact them and then there might be a long wait list to get in and get your shot,” said Louagi.

Parents have to give their consent for a minor to get the shot.

Contact your child’s school to find out if they have a similar program.

