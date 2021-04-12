Redevelopment plan coming to downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the historic 113-year-old train station, formerly Clara’s Restaurant, located at 637 E. Michigan Avenue in downtown Lansing is moving toward redevelopment.

The Lansing Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (LBRA) and the City of Lansing are working with the Gillespie Group to redevelop the property. The redevelopment plan for this now vacant building includes mixed-use space for the entire community to enjoy.

“The redevelopment of the train station on the Michigan Avenue Corridor will be the latest project to further revitalize the Stadium District in downtown Lansing,” said Mayor Schor.

The Gillespie Group have been investing and redeveloping downtown Lansing for more than a decade now, this new plan comes after their recent project the BLOCK600.

“The redevelopment of the Stadium District and this historic site into something that the whole community can enjoy has been a priority for us,” said Pat Gillespie, President of Gillespie Group.

LBRA approved this plan during their meeting on Friday, April 9, 2021, Lansing City Council will receive the plan for consideration during their meeting on Monday, April 12, 2021.

