Red Wings Trade Mantha

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shortly before Monday’s NHL Trade deadline, the Detroit Red Wings sent veteran forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals. In exchange the Red Wings receive two veterans and two future draft picks. Mantha was signed by the Wings in the 2013 draft. He was given a four year $22 million extension last November by Wings’ general manager Steve Yzerman, but Mantha’s inconsistent play apparently led to this deal.

