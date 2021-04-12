Police: 2 injured in possible uncontrolled chemical reaction at MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were injured in what MSU police call a possible uncontrolled chemical reaction at Michigan State University’s Chemistry Building.

Police say the incident happened around 1 p.m.

The chemical reaction happened in a “fume hood” according to Michigan State University Police Captain Chris Rozman and sent two from the MSU community to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rozman says there is no threat to public safety and they are working to get to the bottom of what caused the reaction.

