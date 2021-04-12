Advertisement

Police: 2 injured in possible uncontrolled chemical reaction at MSU

MSU police investigate a reported incident inside the chemistry building.
MSU police investigate a reported incident inside the chemistry building.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people were injured in what MSU police call a possible uncontrolled chemical reaction at Michigan State University’s Chemistry Building.

Police say the incident happened around 1 p.m.

The chemical reaction happened in a “fume hood” according to Michigan State University Police Captain Chris Rozman and sent two from the MSU community to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Rozman says there is no threat to public safety and they are working to get to the bottom of what caused the reaction.

A News 10 crew is on the scene working to learn more information. Stay with News 10 as we update you on the situation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Restaurant owners respond to Gov. Whitmer’s Suggestions
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after jumping in the Grand River to get away from police.
Suspect leads Lansing Police on a chase
Victim of hit and run crash
Family and police asking for help finding suspect in suspected hit and run crash
UPDATE: Lansing Police have identified homicide victim
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti
Eastern Michigan hires Stan Heath as men’s basketball coach
Downtown Lansing
Redevelopment plan coming to downtown Lansing
City of Lansing announces names for snowplows
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months