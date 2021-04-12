Advertisement

Parole decision for convicted East Lansing serial killer expected within the next 30 days

(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The decision for parole for convicted serial killer Don Miller is expected within the next 30 days according to a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson.

Previously, the state of Michigan denied Miller’s parole, however Miller is eligible for parole this August and a meeting for his parole was held this morning.

Miller admitted killing four women in East Lansing in 1977 and 1978. At the time of the confession he was already serving time for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and trying to kill her and her younger brother.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter was given a reduced sentence after he helped police find the then-missing bodies of three of the women he killed.

His sentence is currently set to be up on March 24, 2031.

