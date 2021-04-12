New selfie museum in Meridian Mall creates smiles

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Get your phones ready- there is a new museum in town that is all about capturing the perfect picture.

It is appropriately called “Lets Say Cheese”.

From colorful backgrounds, to hundreds of florals, to even a Barbie Doll Boz- the possibilities and pictures are endless at the Interactive Selfie Museum.

“We have 30 interactive installations, you can do anything you can think of when you take a picture for graduation, engagement announcing, baby etc,” said creator Natcha Klahan. “Instead of creating and spending so much time making a background by yourself- we already did it for you.”

You can say that again.

In the last three weeks, Natcha and her husband have put their blood sweat and tears to create Lansing’s first selfie museum.

“We wouldn’t advise anyone to do this because it was no sleep and just work,” laughed Natcha.

But now that the former Hollister is now almost unrecognizable with her designs- she couldn’t be happier.

“Most of them is inspired from my travel and things that we have seen before in the past. So all the stuff they see is what I remember - stuff that really like stood out to me. I brought that in here, basically and in my own way because I just want to share it with everybody. I feel like Lansing needed something like this, to be honest with you, because we just need something fun to do. "

It’s been less than a week since Lets Say Cheese has opened and Natcha says the communities response has been overwhelming in the most creative of ways.

“It has just blown my mind that someone was was posing like this and I never thought of something like that and I just think it’s just so cool. Because everyone’s just coming here and being creative, being themselves and letting loose. I love to see that. I love to see people having fun.”

How can you not have fun?

From sideways and upside down rooms, a vintage shop and more, there really is a background here for everyone- which was a big goal for the owners.

“Our main focus was for this place to cater for everyone, not just one genre, like, it could be appropriate for children and teens, moms, and working people like everybody. I have a little bit for everybody that can come here and enjoy it.”

While you are getting the right angles for your pictures, the owners have the lighting covered.

“We have that we have the ring, selfie sticks, we just put your phone on there, put the timer or take a picture of you.”

Although the museum’s goal is to get the community to ‘say cheese’, Natcha is just happy she is putting smiles on their faces, even under their mask.

“Everyone’s been so welcoming and open to this new thing. I was a little bit worried because this is kind of a little bit new, that’s never been done before. Are they gonna think this is so strange or what? But it honestly been just one positive review and feedback after another, so I couldn’t be more happy. Like truly. "

You can stop by Monday through Sunday at the former Hollister in the Meridian Mall.

Make sure to bring your phone and that it is fully charged.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Adults are $25, military and seniors are $20 and children six and under are free.

