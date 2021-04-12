New cookbook helps those with loss of taste and smell due to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two chefs are hoping their new cookbook will help those who have lost their taste and smell due to the coronavirus.

The cookbook is titled “Taste & Flavour,” and is written by chefs Ryan Riley and Kimberley Duke. The book blends aspects of culinary science and medical research by looking at taste, smell, and other sensory perception to help people who lost their senses enjoy food again.

The British cooks aim to stimulate a nerve that triggers sensations when eating.

They say that garlic and onion, which typically are excellent bases for a wide range of dishes, are frequently found to be repulsive to those suffering from altered taste and smell.

Riley gave an example with one of his favorite dishes from the book: miso butter potatoes with green herb vinegar. Both miso and potatoes have a robust umami flavor, which has been helpful for those grappling with changes in taste due to how well they produce saliva. Smell, which Riley explained accounts for 80% of taste, is also satisfied using the vinegar, pepper, and mint found in this dish. Mint stimulates the trigeminal nerve.

In the recipes, they avoid familiar foods because to those missing a normal sense of smell, those foods can taste awful.

You can get a free digital copy from Life Kitchen HERE.

