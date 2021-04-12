Advertisement

MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months

The latest restrictions included an effective ban on office work that can be done remotely.
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.(MIOSHA/CDC)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following her tour of a vaccination site at Eastern Michigan University, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MiOSHA) will extend COVID restrictions on offices for another six months.

The latest restrictions were set to expire on Wednesday. Whitmer said the new extension does not mean six more months of prohibitions on in-office work and that her administration is working with businesses and public health experts “to promulgate what that back-to-work cadence looks like.”

The current restrictions require remote work when it is feasible, something that is largely dependent on each business’s capabilities both financially and technologically to enable and sustain remote work.

“But at this juncture, with our high positivity numbers, it’s really important that we extend for another six months so that we have the ability to work through what these protocols look like and get people back into the workplace when it’s safe to do so with the right protocols,” Whitmer said.

Last month, business leaders and area chambers launched a coalition calling on Gov. Whitmer to ease the policy that Michigan employers are able to bring more people back to the office.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Restaurant owners respond to Gov. Whitmer’s Suggestions
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after jumping in the Grand River to get away from police.
Suspect leads Lansing Police on a chase
Victim of hit and run crash
Family and police asking for help finding suspect in suspected hit and run crash
Lansing Police investigate homicide of 19 year old man
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Michigan hospital medical graphic.
Healthy Michigan Plan is now covering over 11% of Michigan residents
Applications for COVID-related funeral expense financial aid now open.
Applications for COVID-related funeral expense financial aid now open
MI Restaurants React To Gov's Recommendations
The Anderson County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments by phone.
Barry-Eaton District Health Department offering vaccines to more eligible residents