MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following her tour of a vaccination site at Eastern Michigan University, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MiOSHA) will extend COVID restrictions on offices for another six months.

The latest restrictions were set to expire on Wednesday. Whitmer said the new extension does not mean six more months of prohibitions on in-office work and that her administration is working with businesses and public health experts “to promulgate what that back-to-work cadence looks like.”

The current restrictions require remote work when it is feasible, something that is largely dependent on each business’s capabilities both financially and technologically to enable and sustain remote work.

“But at this juncture, with our high positivity numbers, it’s really important that we extend for another six months so that we have the ability to work through what these protocols look like and get people back into the workplace when it’s safe to do so with the right protocols,” Whitmer said.

Last month, business leaders and area chambers launched a coalition calling on Gov. Whitmer to ease the policy that Michigan employers are able to bring more people back to the office.

