Michigan reports 9,674 new COVID-19 cases over two day period

A healthcare worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine.
A healthcare worker prepares a coronavirus vaccine.(WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’ COVID-19 surge continues as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 9,674 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths.

State totals now rise to 747,697 cases and 16,512 deaths.

Testing has averaged around 35,000 per day, with the 7-day positivity rate above 16% as of Monday.

Michigan continues to lead the U.S. in new COVID-19 cases, with the 7-day moving average for daily cases at 6,457 on Monday, which is the highest since December.

Ingham County reports 19,845 cases and 307 deaths.

Jackson County reported 12,403 cases and 236 deaths.

Clinton County reports 5,323 cases and 71 deaths.

Eaton County reported 7,657 cases and 159 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 4,715 cases and 86 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

