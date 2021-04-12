Advertisement

MHSAA focus turns to spring sports

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Executive Director of the Michigan High School Athletic Assoiation Mark Uyl gave a little sigh of relief when I spoke with him this morning. They’re two-thirds done with their goal to get through each season as safely as possible.

“There is certainly a sense of relief that both fall and winter have reached the finish line,” Uyl said.

Two down one to go. The Michigan High School Athletic Association is now over the hump, and Uyl says the winter season was the hardest to deal with.

“Everything was indoors except for skiing,” Uyl said. “There were a lot of challenges to navigate with mask wearing and mask enforcement.”

And with a delayed start they weren’t given much time to fit in the rest of high school athletics.

“We were really at about the end, to where any further delay would have pushed things into the spring,” Uyl said. “That spring window becomes awfully small with the months of May and June, and that would not have gone over well with the spring community, given that they lost everything last year.”

Last week Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked for youth sports to be shut down for two weeks because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. Uyl says it’s easier to let schools decide based on their circumstances.

“COVID cases were different in lots of parts in our state and lots of different communities,” Uyl said.

Heading into spring he’s worried about rising case numbers. But Uyl says the MHSAA will keep what’s worked so far.

Uyl said, “We’re trying to find the right middle ground, in mitigating as much COVID risk as you can, but still giving kids an opportunity to be active, and be active in a safe way.”

Uyl says the spring season should present the least amount of problems. All the sports are played outside the student athletes have to be tested...and have only two contact sports girls soccer and boys lacrosse.

