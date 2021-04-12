Advertisement

In-Kind Bakery raises more than $1K for Williamston Food Bank

New bakery in Williamston
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - A sweet update for a sweet bakery- In Kind Bakery in Williamston.

The bakery not only specializes in all kinds of goodies but also kindness.

As of this week, they have raised more than $1,000 for the Williamston Food Bank.

The bakery doesn’t accept tips- instead you can donate any amount and it goes to the Williamston food bank.

In just under 2 months since their opening- the owners have raised more than $1,000 and have even donated more than 300 pieces of food to the food bank.

Both owners, Daisy and Kim are thrilled with the community’s response to their efforts.

“The reactions from the community has been overwhelming,” said Daisy. It’s more than we could have imagined. We chose to open during a pandemic and so we really didn’t know what to expect and so far, it’s been a great journey that we appreciate very much.”

“We are so thankful and just love to bake and have fun,” added Kim.

In-Kind bakery is open Thursdays through Saturdays.

Kim and Daisy are working on creating more of a spring and summer menu, including ice cream cookies

They also have teamed up with a Michigan company to serve quiche at their bakery.

