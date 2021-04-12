Henry Declares For NBA Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As many expected, Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry announced via Instagram Monday he is leaving Michigan State to declare for the NBA draft. Henry, 6-6, is giving up his final college year. He is retaining an agent. He averaged 15.4 points per game this past season leading the Spartans to a 15-13 record. He declared for the draft a year ago, but opted in the end to return to MSU. Henry becomes the fourth Spartan from this past season’s team who will not be around next winter joining Jack Hoiberg, Josh Langford and Rocket Watts.

