Advertisement

Healthy Michigan Plan is now covering over 11% of Michigan residents

The plan covers over 900,000 Michiganders according to the MDHHS
Michigan hospital medical graphic.
Michigan hospital medical graphic.(WLUC)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 11% of Michiganders are now receiving health care coverage through Michigan’s extended Medicaid program, the Healthy Michigan Plan according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That accounts for over 900,000 people in Michigan.

The program was enacted in 2014, and has been praised by Governor Whitmer.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and finances of so many Michigan families underscores the importance of the Healthy Michigan Plan for its 900,000 enrollees,” said Governor Whitmer. “Providing affordable health care coverage to all Michiganders is critical.”

So what is the Healthy Michigan Plan? The extended Medicaid program provides healthcare coverage to Michiganders ages 19-64 years old who make at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level, or $16,971 annually for a single person, and meet other requirements such as not qualifying for other Medicaid programs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Healthy Michigan Plan beneficiaries jumped from just under 682,000 in late March 2020 to more than 900,000 now.

Michigan instituted policies to help families access affordable health care coverage such as deciding to avoid terminating Healthy Michigan Plan coverage and freeze premiums for as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency exists.

The state qualified for additional Medicaid funding from the federal government through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“The Healthy Michigan Plan is a perfect example of how we can work together with a bipartisan spirit to enact laws that make a positive difference in the lives of Michigan residents,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “”Our residents have increased access to health care as a direct result of the Healthy Michigan Plan, which allows them to be healthy, successful and productive.”

Those wishing to receive coverage from the program can apply here or call the Michigan HealthCare Helpline at 855-789-5610.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Restaurant owners respond to Gov. Whitmer’s Suggestions
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after jumping in the Grand River to get away from police.
Suspect leads Lansing Police on a chase
Victim of hit and run crash
Family and police asking for help finding suspect in suspected hit and run crash
Lansing Police investigate homicide of 19 year old man
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months
Applications for COVID-related funeral expense financial aid now open.
Applications for COVID-related funeral expense financial aid now open
MI Restaurants React To Gov's Recommendations
The Anderson County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments by phone.
Barry-Eaton District Health Department offering vaccines to more eligible residents