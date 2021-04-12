Healthy Michigan Plan is now covering over 11% of Michigan residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over 11% of Michiganders are now receiving health care coverage through Michigan’s extended Medicaid program, the Healthy Michigan Plan according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That accounts for over 900,000 people in Michigan.

The program was enacted in 2014, and has been praised by Governor Whitmer.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health and finances of so many Michigan families underscores the importance of the Healthy Michigan Plan for its 900,000 enrollees,” said Governor Whitmer. “Providing affordable health care coverage to all Michiganders is critical.”

So what is the Healthy Michigan Plan? The extended Medicaid program provides healthcare coverage to Michiganders ages 19-64 years old who make at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty level, or $16,971 annually for a single person, and meet other requirements such as not qualifying for other Medicaid programs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Healthy Michigan Plan beneficiaries jumped from just under 682,000 in late March 2020 to more than 900,000 now.

Michigan instituted policies to help families access affordable health care coverage such as deciding to avoid terminating Healthy Michigan Plan coverage and freeze premiums for as long as the COVID-19 public health emergency exists.

The state qualified for additional Medicaid funding from the federal government through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“The Healthy Michigan Plan is a perfect example of how we can work together with a bipartisan spirit to enact laws that make a positive difference in the lives of Michigan residents,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “”Our residents have increased access to health care as a direct result of the Healthy Michigan Plan, which allows them to be healthy, successful and productive.”

Those wishing to receive coverage from the program can apply here or call the Michigan HealthCare Helpline at 855-789-5610.

