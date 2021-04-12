Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant owners respond to Gov. Whitmer’s Suggestions
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after jumping in the Grand River to get away from police.
Suspect leads Lansing Police on a chase
Victim of hit and run crash
Family and police asking for help finding suspect in suspected hit and run crash
UPDATE: Lansing Police have identified homicide victim
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

New bakery in Williamston
In-Kind Bakery raises more than $1K for Williamston Food Bank
In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, sidelined from ‘Idol’
Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, testified Monday in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Chauvin trial: Prosecution nears end; Wright shooting raises tensions in city
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured in chase, 1 suspect dead, 1 held