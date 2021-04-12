Guns and infrastructure on agenda of bipartisan meeting with President Biden

(WILX) - A bipartisan group of lawmakers is set to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the administration’s infrastructure plan.

The plan focuses on various areas from road construction, to childcare, and fiber lines for broadband internet. The infrastructure package can be passed through congress with a simple majority But some republicans have concerns about its $2 trillion price tag.

“The National Association of Manufacturers has said we will probably lose over a million jobs if this is enacted,” said Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY). “And you are certainly going to see, in addition to the corporate tax increases in the bill, you’ll see middle-class tax increases.”

Gun control is also a hot topic for Congress this week, coming on the heels of several mass shootings and President Biden’s executive actions that include restrictions on some weapons and stronger regulations.

