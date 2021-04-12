Advertisement

Flint mail carrier assault caught on camera.

The mail carrier was assaulted outside of an apartment complex.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - One person is facing charges after a mail carrier was assaulted outside of a Flint apartment complex.

The video is hard to watch. Cellphone footage from Thursday shows two women punching the postal worker and pulling her hair as she struggles on the pavement.

Two women then drove off in an SUV. Authorities are not clear on what the relationship is between the women accused of assaulting the mail carrier.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says the mail carrier suffered cuts and was treated at a hospital, and police say she is in now good condition.

