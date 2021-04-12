Advertisement

EMU Hires Heath As Basketball Coach

-YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - Eastern Michigan has hired Stan Heath as its new men’s basketball coach. The 56-year-old Heath, an EMU alum, returns to the Mid-American Conference. He was previously the coach at Kent State, leading that program to the Elite Eight in 2002. He also guided Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament in 2006 and 2007 and did the same at South Florida in 2012. Heath was most recently the coach of the Orlando Magic’s G League affiliate.

