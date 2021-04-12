Advertisement

Eastern Michigan hires Stan Heath as men’s basketball coach

Stan Heath is EMU’S 30 head coach
Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti
Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti(emich.edu)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eagles are brining back a familiar face to their coaching staff. They have hired former EMU basketball player and three-year letterwinner Stan Heath as the program’s 30 head coach.

This was released by the school on Monday.

He was an assistant for 5 years at Michigan State University and through those 5 years assisted in the 2000 national title win alongside Tom Izzo.

Heath served as a backup point guard for Eastern Michigan from 1983-1987, and has 15 years of head coaching experience.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Restaurant owners respond to Gov. Whitmer’s Suggestions
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after jumping in the Grand River to get away from police.
Suspect leads Lansing Police on a chase
Victim of hit and run crash
Family and police asking for help finding suspect in suspected hit and run crash
UPDATE: Lansing Police have identified homicide victim
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

MSU police investigate a reported incident inside the chemistry building.
Police: 2 injured in possible uncontrolled chemical reaction at MSU
Downtown Lansing
Redevelopment plan coming to downtown Lansing
City of Lansing announces names for snowplows
Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months