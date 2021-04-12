Eastern Michigan hires Stan Heath as men’s basketball coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eagles are brining back a familiar face to their coaching staff. They have hired former EMU basketball player and three-year letterwinner Stan Heath as the program’s 30 head coach.

This was released by the school on Monday.

He was an assistant for 5 years at Michigan State University and through those 5 years assisted in the 2000 national title win alongside Tom Izzo.

Heath served as a backup point guard for Eastern Michigan from 1983-1987, and has 15 years of head coaching experience.

