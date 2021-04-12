Advertisement

City of Lansing announces names for snowplows

The names are... interesting.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing Public Service Department announced the 18 names for the city’s snowplows.

Over 1,500 votes were submitted and those with the most votes were selected. The truck numbers corresponding with the names will be announced prior to the next snowfall.

The named trucks will be able to be tracked on a map on the city’s website.

The names selected are:

  • Coldsmobile
  • Creedence Clear-Road Revival
  • Darth Blader
  • David Plowie
  • Frandolorian
  • Gordie Plow
  • Han Snowlo
  • Leslie Snowpe
  • Ope Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
  • Quality Plowy
  • REO Plowagon
  • Sleetwood Mac
  • Snow-Bi Wan Kenobi
  • Snowbody’s Business
  • Snowy McPlowface
  • Squality Dairy
  • Tom Blizzo
  • Trouble With The Cold Snap

