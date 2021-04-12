City of Lansing announces names for snowplows

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of East Lansing Public Service Department announced the 18 names for the city’s snowplows.

Over 1,500 votes were submitted and those with the most votes were selected. The truck numbers corresponding with the names will be announced prior to the next snowfall.

The named trucks will be able to be tracked on a map on the city’s website.

The names selected are:

Coldsmobile

Creedence Clear-Road Revival

Darth Blader

David Plowie

Frandolorian

Gordie Plow

Han Snowlo

Leslie Snowpe

Ope Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Quality Plowy

REO Plowagon

Sleetwood Mac

Snow-Bi Wan Kenobi

Snowbody’s Business

Snowy McPlowface

Squality Dairy

Tom Blizzo

Trouble With The Cold Snap

Thank you for helping us name our snow plows!



Full post: https://t.co/uu3TxHgGzb.



Learn more: https://t.co/ImkZglMcHd. pic.twitter.com/foFRX7bxiX — City of Lansing, MI (@lansingmichigan) April 12, 2021

