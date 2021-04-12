Advertisement

Brock Fletcher talks about the low inventory of homes for sale in the Lansing area

It’s a great time to put your house on the market
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There is still an extremely low inventory when it comes to houses for sale in the Lansing area. Normally, there are thousands of houses on the market, but right now there are still only a couple of hundred of homes for sale. So, if you’ve been thinking about putting your house on the market, now would be a great time. Brock Fletcher, from The SELLING Team with Keller Williams Realty, explains what’s going on right now in the housing market.

