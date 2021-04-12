Barry-Eaton District Health Department offering vaccines to more eligible residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD)is set to begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to more eligible residents. There are several ways to schedule an appointment.

Residents will eventually receive an invitation e-mail offering an advance invitation to schedule a COVID vaccination appointment for several eligible people who have been waiting the longest, every week. Residents can wait until they receive an e-mail that says, “Invitation for you (NAME) to schedule COVID vaccination”. The department sends these e-mails on Mondays or Tuesdays.

In addition to invitation-only appointments, there will also be a small number of appointments offered on Fridays to everyone who is eligible. This helps to fill in any cancellations or gaps in the schedule. The link will be different every week and an e-mail notification will be sent.

STAND-BY Extra Dose Appointment: These are appointments for the purpose of making sure any leftover doses or extra doses of vaccine at the end of each clinic are used up. “You will only receive a dose of vaccine at this appointment if we have one available to give you,” BEDHD said in an email. “Sometimes there are no extra doses, sometimes a few, and sometimes a lot,” BEDHD asks that cancellations are done at least 4 hours before the time of the appointment. Doses will be administered to those with stand-by appointments in the order they scheduled.

Stand-by appointments can be scheduled by using this link.

The number of vaccine doses the department receives each week is still fluctuating. The district is not yet able to provide patients an option to select the brand of vaccine they will receive. BEDHD has been provided the Moderna vaccine as well as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and plan to offer the Pfizer vaccine in mid-to-late April.

Appointments for the second dose will be scheduled at the end of the first appointment.

Free rides to the appointments are available by calling:

EATRAN at (517) 543-4087 or (517) 371-3312

CATA: 517-394-2282

Barry County Transit at (269) 948-8098

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.