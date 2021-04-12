Advertisement

Applications for COVID-related funeral expense financial aid now open

With the program, survivors can apply for up to $9,000 in reimbursement .
Applications for COVID-related funeral expense financial aid now open.
Applications for COVID-related funeral expense financial aid now open.(Brynn Anderson | AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering financial support for COVID-19 related funeral expenses.

With the program, survivors can apply for up to $9,000 in reimbursement for a plot, burial, headstone, services, cremation, and other funeral-related services.

To qualify, residents must meet the following criteria:

  • The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
  • The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
  • The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
  • There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

Information on required documents can be found here here. Some include:

  • An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the U. S.
    • The death certificate must indicate the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19 like symptoms. Similar phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are considered sufficient attribution.
  • Funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant’s name, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses were incurred.
  • Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs.
    • Funeral assistance may not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, federal/state/local/tribal/territorial government programs, or agencies, or another source.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Restaurant owners respond to Gov. Whitmer’s Suggestions
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after jumping in the Grand River to get away from police.
Suspect leads Lansing Police on a chase
Victim of hit and run crash
Family and police asking for help finding suspect in suspected hit and run crash
Lansing Police investigate homicide of 19 year old man
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car

Latest News

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) and CDC coronavirus graphics.
MIOSHA will extend COVID restrictions in offices for six months
Michigan hospital medical graphic.
Healthy Michigan Plan is now covering over 11% of Michigan residents
MI Restaurants React To Gov's Recommendations
The Anderson County Health Department is scheduling vaccine appointments by phone.
Barry-Eaton District Health Department offering vaccines to more eligible residents