Applications for COVID-related funeral expense financial aid now open.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering financial support for COVID-19 related funeral expenses.

With the program, survivors can apply for up to $9,000 in reimbursement for a plot, burial, headstone, services, cremation, and other funeral-related services.

To qualify, residents must meet the following criteria:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.



The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.



The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.



There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.



Information on required documents can be found here here. Some include:

An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the U. S. The death certificate must indicate the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID-19 or COVID-19 like symptoms. Similar phrases that indicate a high likelihood of COVID-19 are considered sufficient attribution.



Funeral expense documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant’s name, the deceased individual’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses were incurred.



Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. Funeral assistance may not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, federal/state/local/tribal/territorial government programs, or agencies, or another source.





Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.