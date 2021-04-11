Suspect leads Lansing Police on a chase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after jumping in the Grand River to get away from police.

Around midnight, Lansing Police responded to the 2200 block of North Larch Street for a suspicious vehicle.

Officers tried to contact the driver who then drove away to Dietrich Park.

The driver got out of the car, jumped in the Grand River and was arrested shortly after. He was treated at a hospital for hypothermia.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

