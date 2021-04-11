Restaurant owners respond to Gov. Whitmer’s Suggestions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Restrictions on indoor dining are nothing new to restaurant owners at this point in the pandemic, but this time things are a little different.

Governor Whitmer is asking them to take a break from indoor dining, instead of making it a requirement.

She is stressing this is a request not a new mandate and is asking everyone to do their part by avoiding indoor dining for the next two weeks.

“We are strongly urging restaurants and diners to be smart and eat outdoors or get take out,” Governor Whitmer said.

Precautions are needed for restaurant owners to keep to their businesses afloat.

But some feel they are already doing everything they can to keep their staff and customers safe.

“We have already put so many safety precautions in place we’ve been doing everything we possibly can do from the beginning of COVID so we really haven’t needed to change anything,” Jessica Kirkpatrick, General Manager at People’s Kitchen said.

For restaurant bars like Henry’s Place in Okemos, carry out has not brought much business and owners believe the State should let people make their own choices on going out, despite the risk.

“When you go out you really need to kind of gauge yourself as far as your own safety. there’s a risk in going out anywhere so just take your own precautions,” Henry Kwok, Owner of Henry’s Place said.

The governor’s recommendations also allow restaurants owners to have more control, without another shutdown.

“A shutdown in restaurants during this next phase would be crippling to the industry. So allowing us to take matters in our hands to make sure customers are safe and we’re not overcrowding our restaurants you know that’s all we ask for.” Kwok said.

Governor Whitmer is pushing Michiganders to find other ways to support local businesses like ordering take out as opposed to dining in.

However, outdoor seating is encouraged if Michiganders are choosing to dine out.

