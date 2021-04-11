Advertisement

Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license" following the crash.(Source: Clearwater Police Department/Twitter via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man was arrested after a motorcycle accident that critically injured his infant step-daughter.

The Clearwater Police Department tweeted that Dontrell Stanley was charged with “neglect of a child with great bodily harm and having no valid driver’s license.”

Authorities say the Thursday evening crash occurred after Stanley drove through a stop sign. His 1-year-old step-daughter was allegedly riding in his lap at the time.

The little girl was taken to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Stanley was booked in the Pinellas County Jail and later released, according to jail records.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead in Lansing home, police investigating as possible homicide
Police investigate the death of 58 year old Lansing Twp man
East Lansing Police need your help finding suspect in suspected hit and run
Four sheriff’s officers and a nurse were charged in the 2019 death of a jail inmate in western...
5 charged in death of man who had seizures at Michigan jail
Restaurant owners respond to Gov. Whitmer’s Suggestions

Latest News

During the traffic stop, the police officers drew their guns, pointed them at the man and used...
GRAPHIC: Lawsuit filed over Va. police stop, pepper spray seen in body cam footage
4-11-21 A.M. Weather
A man and a woman stand with a backdrop of the Olympic rings floating in the water in the...
Report: Hotel will house Olympic athletes with COVID-19
A man was arrested early Sunday morning after jumping in the Grand River to get away from police.
Suspect leads Lansing Police on a chase